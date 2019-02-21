Shirley Lucille “Sug” Gibson, Excelsior Springs, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at a nursing home in Excelsior Springs.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 am, Monday, February 25 at Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. The burial will follow in the White Oak Cemetery, Pickering. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 pm, Sunday, February 24 at Bram Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to Laura Street Baptist Church or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

