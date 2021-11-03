Be our Guest

By Joni Jensen, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville laboratory manager

The laboratory at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville would like to ask Maryville and the surrounding communities to support and/or sponsor the Community Blood Center of Kansas City in its local blood drives.

The Community Blood Center is the sole provider for blood and blood products to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and many others in the surrounding area. The hospital provides transfusion services vital to the area and has seen an increased need with the ongoing pandemic and reduced donations. The Community Blood Center blood drives help assure an adequate stock of blood products for our hospital.

One impactful way to serve our great community is to donate and/or sponsor a drive with your organization or school. To assure blood supplies for Northwest Missouri are staying in our area, please consider the Community Blood Center for your donation provider. The need for all donor types is always great, and at certain times of the year, even greater. You are the type that matters. To learn more about scheduling a donation or sponsoring a blood drive, visit savealifenow.org.

Thank you for your continued support and we appreciate all that you do for our patients and community.