Water Plant Operator Chris Bird announced at the December 5 Hopkins City Council meeting the water tower repair work has been completed by Maguire Iron, Sioux City, IA.

He operated the water plant to get up to code before allowing the water through the city’s lines.

Bird said DNR was going to be checking the lead and copper piping in Hopkins, which is still in early stages of discovery.

The city also received a letter from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources saying the city’s water system was in-compliance.

There are two alderman positions and the mayor position on the April 4, 2023 ballot. To apply for a position, contact city hall by Tuesday, December 27.

City Clerk Teddy Phipps set up the part-time employee payroll account, however it will take him more time complete the process.

There are a couple of people who are interested in the part-time clerk, but no council action was taken.

The upgrading of the utility pay system and the Regional Media community announcements advertisements was tabled until the January 2023 meeting.

There was an increase in the city’s LAGERS employees’ contribution.

The council considered a cost-of-living pay increase for employees in closed session.