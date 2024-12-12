At the December 2 Hopkins City Council meeting, Mayor Matt Wray submitted the Missouri Taxation Department letter he had written to request the fine levied against the city for not submitting the Hopkins State Audit in a timely manner be waived.

Because of the changeover in city clerks, the city was unable to file the annual financial statement as required within six months of the city’s fiscal year ending of December 31, 2023 with the Missouri State Auditor. The fine owed by the city is $262.82.

The financial report was received by the state on October 22.

The aldermen also received a list of residents who have not paid their water, sewer and trash bills to review for putting liens against their properties. After discussion, it was decided to send out a letter requesting payment, notifying the turn-off of utilities with a re-connection fee being charged and the possibility of a lien being placed on the property.

Two aldermen are up for re-election on the April 8, 2025 ballot. There is a question on whether or not Wray is up for re-election. City Clerk Sue Wagner will check. Filing for the alderman positions can only be done at city hall during open hours, Tuesday, December 10 through Tuesday, December 31.

Wagner passed out the proposed 2025 budget which included the city’s current standing. This was tabled to the next meeting.

Discussion was held about condemning a burned-out trailer, which still has items in it. Apparently the landowner is different than the trailer owner. The city will look at condemnation proceedings and take up at the next meeting.

Approval of repairs to the city truck were made. Chief Operator Chris Bird is estimating $2,500 for replacing two switches in the dashboard which will need to be completely dismantled.

Bird is also talking to the township about streets which need regraded and ditches cleaned out. This is a project that will be undertaken in the spring.

Hopkins will have another city council meeting at 7 pm, Monday, December 9. At this meeting, City Attorney Taryn Henry will attend to discuss the yard and pet ordinance the aldermen are considering.