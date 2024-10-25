Debbie Bennett, far right, from the Nodaway County MU Extension office, presented 66 pounds of healthy food to the Hopkins Food Pantry on October 10. Receiving the donation were Hopkins Food Pantry Board Members and volunteers, Don and Judy Crane, and Cindy Baldwin.

The Hopkins Food Pantry is affiliated with Second Harvest of St. Joseph and opened in the Hopkins Christian Church Parsonage in April 2024. The pantry is open the second and fourth Thursdays from 3 to 5 pm, January through October. In November and December, the pantry will be open the first and third Thursdays, 3 to 5 pm. The Hopkins Food Pantry continues to grow and is now serving nearly 30 households.