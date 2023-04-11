At the April 3 Hopkins City Council meeting, bids from Mid-America Road Builders, Platte City were approved.

To repair the corner south of the cafe, a bid of $5,035.30 was accepted. The city also accepted the bid for $7,789.60 to repair the parking area at the cafe. The aldermen thought it was worth the investment to keep the cafe open. In the future, the cafe owner plans to pay the city back. To reduce the cost of the two projects, Chief Operator Chris Bird will attempt to obtain millings from the Maryville street project, that can be dumped into the potholes, compacted, then oil and chat added and compacted once again. This could save the city up to half the project’s cost.

The other bid is for street repairs of $45,595,01. The streets are: Ada from Fourth to Fifth streets; First from West Barnard to Phelps; Second from McPherson to East Thompson and West Barnard to East Craig; Third from Ada to McPherson; Fourth from Ada to Roseberry; Sixth from Barnard to Craig; Seventh from Roseberry to Warren; and Eighth from Roseberry to East Barnard.

Resolution number 115, noting the City of Hopkins adopting the Nodaway County multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan, was approved. This qualifies Hopkins for FEMA and natural disaster funding.

Bird said the school parking lot was ready for a school decision. If North Nodaway plans to do something, the closure of the street will come back to the city to approve. Bird said NN has plans to turn the practice field into a track for future meets. The recent district FFA contest meeting underlined the fact that NN doesn’t have enough parking for events at the high school.

The council approved the liquor licenses for the M&M Grub and Ricks Country Shop. The businesses will need to complete paperwork for the city.

The council went into closed session to discuss personnel.