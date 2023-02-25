A benefit is being held for Rick Hinkle to raise money to help with the medical expenses in his fight against cancer.

It begins at noon, Saturday, February 25 at Denric Hall, 30232 State Highway NN, Hopkins. There will be a freewill donation for the lunch of pulled pork and various sides. A silent auction will be held. A gun raffle for a Spikes Tactical AR15 350 Legend Caliber is being held. One ticket is $10 or three for $25.

For more information, contact Tiff Schluter at 660.254.0823, Melissa Chesnut at 660.254.4790, or Wendy Parman at 816.351.0382. Private donations can be made at Nodaway Valley Bank to the “Rick Hinkle Benefit.”