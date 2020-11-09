Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Jack Hunsucker visited the following food establishments during the month of October.

Senor Burrito, 121 South Main, Maryville,

Second follow-up visit October 2.

Non-Critical: Three door refrigerator has temperature of 35-36 degrees, ceiling tile coming down in women’s restroom, stained in men’s restroom floor tiles, mop board loose and three bay sink needed. Need to have a building repair schedule with landlord by January 2, 2021.

Maryville Board Game Cafe, 324 North Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on October 6.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Floors have water damage, contractor has been contacted.

City Star #3, 623 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on October 6.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Excessive frost buildup in chest freezer, could not locate thermometer in 7-Up sliding door cooler, unshielded light bulb in walk-in cooler and one in beer cave.

M&M Pub & Grub, 115 North Third, Hopkins, low priority

Routine inspection on October 8.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: No signage at handsink.

Pizza Ranch, 215 Che Drive, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on October 8.

Critical: Can opener dirty, corrected on site.

Non-Critical: Caulking peeling from seams in floor and tape peeling by trench drain in dishwasher area.

Bearcat Inn & Suites, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on October 14.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

America’s Best Value, 1700 East First, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on October 14.

Critical: Counter top refrigerator at 50 degrees, unlabeled spray bottle..

Non-Critical: Door handle broken on refrigerator, thermometer missing from refrigerator.

Caseys #3430, 1719 East First, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on October 14.

Critical: Unlabeled spray bottle, corrected on site.

Non-Critical: Iced coffee dispenser tubing not cut diagonally, corrected on site.

Break Time, 1517 East First, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on October 16.

Critical: Out of compliance with susceptible populations and consumer advisory food protection.

Non-Critical: No handwashing signage at handsink by coffee station, not all hot and cold holding units have thermometers, cardboard on bottom shelves of walk-in cooler.

Bearcat Lanes, 1803 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on October 19

Critical: No anti-siphon device on hot side hose bib at utility sink.

Non-Critical: No handwashing signage at bar area handsink, corrected on site; ice scoop laying on shelving, bottom of three door beer cooler and wooden shelves not sealed or painted and dirty, one unshielded light bulb in storeroom with ice machine.

Nodaway County Senior Center, 1214 East First, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on October 22.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

Pagliais Pizza, 611 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on October 22.

Critical: Dirty can openers, corrected on site.

Non-Critical: No handwashing signage at handsink by ice machine, downstairs soda bar shelving not sealed or painted and bad door seal on refrigerator by pizza oven.

The Pub, 414 North Main, Maryville, low priority

Routine inspection on October 23.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

Kawasaki, 28147 Business Highway 71, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on October 26.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

Has Beans, 122 North Clarinda Street, Burlington Jct., low priority

Routine inspection on October 27.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: No self-closing doors on restroom, no covered trashcan in womens restroom, no handwashing signage.

Sonic Drive In, 721 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on October 28.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: Covered trash can in restroom full and overflowing, threshold to walk-in cooler is loose, unshielded glass light bulbs.

El Nopal #5, 2717 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on October 29.

Critical: PHF not held at 41 degrees or below, water heater leaking to be corrected by January 21, 2021.

Non-Critical: Excessive frost on food packages in walk-in freezer, could not located sanitizer test kits, small prep table not maintaining temperature, walk-in cooler door in disrepair with poor seal, wiping cloths not store in sanitizer, unshielded lights in bar area, excessive frost on walls, floors and ceiling in walk-in freezer, cardboard on floor of dish room.

Burger King, 1601 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Routine inspection on October 29.

Critical: None.

Non-Critical: None.

Applebee’s, 2919 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Routine inspection on October 30.

Critical: Food in expo area well out of temperature, corrected on site.

Non-Critical: Not all refrigerator units have thermometers, corrected on site.