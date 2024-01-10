The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected establishments over the month of December.

Shooters, 309 North Market Street, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: December 6

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Flooring damaged in the main bar area and restrooms. The wall edging was also damaged in the women’s restroom.

Fit Republic, 102 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: December 6

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There was no signage at one hand sink, but that was corrected on site (COS). There was also no thermometer in the two door fridge.

City Star, 623 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: December 7

Criticals: There was no anti-siphon device on the faucet of the three bay sink. Some spray bottles were not labeled properly, COS.

Non-criticals: Some ice that was bagged on premises was not labeled. There was no signage at the women’s restroom hand sink, COS. There were several missing ceiling tiles in the back and the trash can in the women’s restroom was uncovered. There was also no self-closer on the women’s restroom door.

Daylight Donuts, 624 South Main Street, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: December 8

Criticals: There was an unlabeled spray bottle COS.

Non-criticals: None.

Senor Burrito, 121 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: December 11. This was a follow up for a complaint of a roach being seen in the women’s restroom on December 8.

Criticals: No sign of roaches on the day of inspection.

Non-criticals: There was soda syrup splatter inside the cabinet under the soda machine. There were also some stained ceiling tiles in both restrooms.

Nodaway-Holt R-7 School, 318 South Taylor, Graham, high priority

Inspection date: December 13

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Chick-Fil-A, Ace Hardware parking lot, Maryville,

Isnpection date: December 14

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

St. Gregory Barbarigo School, 315 South Davis, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: December 14

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

KFC, 1622 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: December 18

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: There were some stained ceiling tiles in the lobby.

Bearcat Lanes, 1803 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: December 18

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Planet Sub, 217 West 4th Street, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: December 20

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Nodaway County Senior Center, 1214 East 1st Street, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: December 21

Criticals: Some sanitizer was too weak, COS.

Non-criticals: None.

Joy Wok, 1416 South Main Street, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: December 26. Re-inspection will be required.

Criticals: A knife was stuck between the prep table. The salad bar was not held at 41 degrees or below. There is the potential of hazardous foods. A yellow liquid spray bottle was unlabeled.

Non-criticals: Some food was being stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer. Some ingredient bins did not have lids, exposing them to contamination from shelving above. There were no paper towels at two hand sinks, and no signage in multiple hand sinks, as well as no soap at the kitchen staff hand sink. The exhaust hood was dirty, and some mold was developing on the upper baffle of the ice machine in the waitress station. Cooks did not have thermometers to check temps, and wiping clothes were not stored in sanitizer. Some pans and bowls with no handles were being used for scoops, and drink cups were being stored on cardboard at both waitress stations. Two hand sink drains were also leaking. There was a damaged wall and also damaged flooring, and no self closer on the kitchen staff restroom.

Pizza Hut, 732 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: December 29

Criticals: The dishwasher was out of degreaser, low on rinse aid and the sanitizer was full, COS.

Non-criticals: The hand sink soap dispenser was not dispensing, COS. The inlet airside of the oven hood had dirty vents. There was a sewer gas odor in the women’s restroom, which could possibly be a dry trap in the floor drain or a bad stool seal.

The Ministry Center, 971 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: December 29

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.