The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected several food establishments during April.

COS means corrected on site.

Joy Wok, 1416 S. Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: April 1

Criticals: Can opener dirty – COS; butcher knife stored with blade between cook’s prep tables – COS; cantaloupe and cut pineapple not kept at 41 degrees or below – COS.

Non-criticals: Some food boxes stored on floor of walk-in freezer; no signage at handsink by the back door; handsink by back door is loose on the wall; four of the flour and rice bins have missing covers; upper baffle on ice maker mildewed; bowls used for scoops in flour bins – COS; water on floor under soda racks in waitress station; tiles broken, loose and missing by doorway to kitchen and doorway to outside; light fixture dirty in warewashing area; trash receptacle lids open.

Kris and Kate’s Ice Cream, 119 W. 4th, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: April 11

Criticals: Can opener dirty; hot dogs held below 139 degrees – COS.

Non-criticals: Boxes of cups on floor in restroom and box of bananas on floor by service window; scoop handles in product; pocket door to restroom not self-closing.

Dollar General, 1121 S. Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: April 12

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Pet food stored on floor; stained and damaged ceiling tiles; restroom door propped open and stool seat broken.

Casey’s, 1719 E. 1st, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: April 12

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Ice cream cups, box in soda rack/storage area wet – small hole in ceiling tile above it; cloth towel on storage rack in warewashing area dirty plus not a smooth, cleanable surface; spillage and stains in cabinets, under coffee machine, in drawer under microwave and under tea area; bad door seal on pizza prep table.

Sonrisers Popcorn at Junkin in the Hollar, temporary permit

Inspection date: April 15

Criticals: Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods.

Non-criticals: None.

Dad’s Place at Junkin in the Hollar, temporary permit

Inspection date: April 15

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: 3-step dishwashing not available; sanitizer test kit not available.

Break Time, 1517 E. 1st, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: April 18

Criticals: Sanitizer too weak.

Non-criticals: J-cups stored on floor in 3-vat sink area; bad door seal at pizza prep table, F’Real shake freezer and walk-in cooler door and also some mildew; soda dispenser leaking water; HVAC vent above pizza over is dirty and some peeling paint; dirty pizza cutter lying on table – COS.

Kawasaki Motors, 28147 Bus. Hwy. 71, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: April 19

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: J-cups stored on floor in storeroom – COS; toothpicks improperly dispensed – COS.

Pizza Hut, 732 S. Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: April 20

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Fan covers on pizza oven dirty; dirty and dusty ceiling, around pizza oven exhaust being the worst; ceiling damaged in lobby; cracked light covers in men’s restroom; HVAC vents on east side of lobby dirty.

Pagliai’s Pizza, 611 S. Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: April 21

Criticals: Dirty can openers both upstairs and downstairs.

Non-criticals: Pizza boxes stored on floor in basement; wooden soda box shelving not sealed or painted; no handwashing signage at handsink by ice maker – COS; vent hood above fryer dirty; arctic air freezer door gasket torn in upstairs kitchen; a few ceiling tiles stained and a few not a smooth, washable, non-absorbent surface in downstairs kitchen; dishwasher has excessive lime and detergent buildup.

St. Gregory School, 315 S. Davis, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: April 21

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Casey’s, 1925 S. Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: April 21

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: RPZ backflow preventer is dripping.

Nodaway-Holt School, 318 S. Taylor, Graham, high priority

Inspection date: April 22

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Backyard Vine and Wine, 30484 Icon Rd., Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: April 22

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: No self-closer on restroom door.

West Nodaway School, 17665 US Hwy. 136, Burlington Jct., high priority

Inspection date: April 25

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Utensils in pan lined with cloth towels; flooring – damaged by McCall refrigerator, worn in walk-in cooler and around dishwasher area; lime/mineral buildup under hot water booster for dishwasher.

Simply Siam, 314 N. Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: April 26

Criticals: Cold foods at kitchen prep table not held at 41 degrees or below and shell eggs held in gallon can at 67 degrees.

Non-criticals: No thermometer for cooks to use; flooring in dishwashing and prep area not sealed and is dirty; vents above soda dispenser/waitress station dirty.