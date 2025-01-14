The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected food establishments over the month of December.

Mosaic Medical Center, 2016 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: December 6

Criticals: A dirty can opener was corrected on site (COS).

Non-criticals: Boxes of food were being stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer.

The Palms Bar and Grill, 424 North Buchanan, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: December 9. Re-inspection on December 12. Five priorities were corrected by the re-inspection and other fixes are in progress, so no follow-up is needed.

Criticals: A dirty can opener was in the prep kitchen, and mold was found in the upper baffle of the ice maker. The ice maker also had leakage. Some knives were stuck under cutting boards, and one had a taped handle. Some condensation was dripping on food in the freezer. Food in the hot hold was not at 135 degrees or above.

Non-criticals: To-go boxes were being stored on the floor of the prep kitchen. The kitchen handwashing sink had no signage, some dirty wash cloths were found around and under the dishwasher. Some tea dispensers were uncovered COS. An ice scoop handle was in the ice at the soda machine, COS. The walk-in cooler had a bad floor, and the prep kitchen had damaged ceiling tiles. The dry storeroom had dirty air vents, and clutter on the shelving and racks.

Casey’s, 1925 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: December 10. Re-inspection on December 13.

Criticals: The sanitizer solution was too weak, and not dispensing correctly. This was corrected by the re-inspection.

Non-criticals: None.

Casey’s, 1719 East 1st, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: December 10

Criticals: The spray wand at the three-bay sink was hung below the ring of the sink, and is required to have an anti-siphon device or air gap.

Non-criticals: The warmers were dirty, and some coffee bean spillage was found behind the coffee machines.

St. Gregory Barbarigo School, 315 South Davis, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: December 11

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

Hy-Vee Grocery, 1217 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: December 13

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Bad door gasket on beer case door. A few wooden shelves in the back storeroom were not sealed or painted, and a few were mildewed.

Hy-Vee Bakery, 1217 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: December 13

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The walk-in freezer door seal and frame was damaged, and cardboard was covering some shelves. The flooring was pitted as well, light dusty. Floor buildup under tables, shelves and equipment.

Hy-Vee Deli, 1217 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: December 13

Criticals: Meats were stacked in the walk-in cooler, but that was being corrected.

Non-criticals: The deli case was dirty, and a hole was found in the back wall where a cooler used to sit.

Hy-Vee Meats, 1217 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: December 13

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The wall/map board was cracked and peeling from the wall. Some ceiling tiles were loose and missing. The walk-in cooler had a broken light and cover.

Hy-Vee Starbucks, 1217 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: December 13

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: The single door fridge had a bad door gasket.

Joy Wok, 1416 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: December 16

Criticals: The ice makers were mildewed, will empty and clean.

Non-criticals: There was no handwashing signage COS. Some empty ingredient tubs were not labeled and had broken lids. A knife was being stored between the prep table and table, but that was corrected. Some ceiling tiles were missing, and the kitchen restroom had no self-closer.

Hy-Vee Gas, 1218 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: December 17

Criticals: Two of the soda dispensor’s ice chutes were dirty.

Non-criticals: The reach-in cooler door seals were in disrepair, and some light bulbs were unshielded in the kitchen.

Clear Creek Grill, 103 North Depot, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: December 19. Re-inspection on December 26. There will be another follow-up at a future date.

Criticals: The chemical dishwasher was not dispensing sanitizer. A part order has been ordered. Spray bottles were unlabeled but COS at December 26 inspection.

Non-criticals: Pork loins were being thawed improperly. There was no handwashing signage in the men’s restroom, and the walk-in cooler had bad door gaskets. The walk-in cooler also had peeling paint and some mildew on the ceiling, and the kitchen flooring was peeling. There were no test kits for sanitizer. Test kits left at December 26 inspection.

City Star, 623 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: December 20.

Criticals: Some food was not being held at 41 degrees or below, removed and service man contacted. The three bay sink faucet had no spout attached, and was without a back siphonage device.

Non-criticals: Ice bagged on the premises was not labeled, and a box of cups was being stored on the floor in the dry storeroom. The ceiling in the walk-in cooler was dirty. The restroom doors were being propped open, and the women’s restroom trash can was not covered.

Breaktime, 1517 East 1st, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: December 31.

Criticals: Some food was not being held at 41 degrees or below COS.

Non-criticals: The fridge under the microwave had bad door gaskets, and the beer cave door had some as well. The chest freezer had excessive frost.