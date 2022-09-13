The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected food businesses through the month of August.

William Coys, 1 Fall Drive, Maryville

Inspection date: August 3, follow-up inspection.

Criticals: Meats from Hyatt processing were owners personal meats, but were removed.

Non-criticals: No dust buildup above food, product up off of floor, hand-sink signage and paper towels ok.

Fridge door gaskets are bad, spillage under fryers, better and missing ceiling tile by electric panel, all to be corrected by next inspection in November or December.

Gray Oil and Gasoline, 22979 US Hwy 71, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: August 4

Criticals: Can opener dirty, corrected on site (COS).

Non-criticals: No signage at handsinks, COS. Bad door seals on Kenmore and Crosby upright freezers. No test kits for sanitizer, left some COS. Carpeted flooring in walk-in freezer.

Senor Burrito, 121 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: August 5

Criticals: Dirty hand mixer, COS. A few dead roaches in corner in small electric room by restrooms. A few gnats, fruit flies by drink station.

Non-criticals: Spillage on shelving by microwave. Vent hood dirty, shelf above cook stove dirty. Floor pitted in areas and a few damaged tiles. Mop board, molding missing under 3-bay sink. Ceiling dirty around hvac vent in kitchen. Women’s restroom sink loose from wall. Grease trap lid is loose.

El Nopal, 2717 South Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: August 10

Criticals: Sanitzer at mechanical dishwasher empty, not sanitizing dishwasher, COS. Unlabeled spray bottle, COS.

Non-criticals: Excessive frost in bar upright freezer. Upper baffle on ice maker has mold. Cardboard on floor of dishroom. Warn/rough concrete by backdoor plus in front of walk-in door.

Subway, 524 North Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: August 15

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Box of cold cups in a wet box on floor in backroom, COS.

Taco Bell, 1117 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: August 17

Criticals: Sanitizer too weak, buckets and 3-bay sink, not dispensing correctly, COS. Unlabeled spray bottle, COS.

Non-criticals: Dirty light covers in men’s restroom.

Holiday Inn Express, 2929 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: August 19

Criticals: Shelled hard boiled eggs not date marked, COS.

Non-criticals: Badly broken chest freezer door. Also excessive frost.

Happy Garden, 514 North Main, Maryville, high priority

Inspection date: August 22

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Bag of rice on floor, COS. Bad gasket on Arctic Air fridge, and bad door and seal on chest freezer in back room.

The Q Steakhouse, 225 West 1st Street, Clearmont, low priority

Inspection date: August 23

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: None.

R and M Shooters, 309 North Market Street, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: August 26

Criticals: Unlabeled spray bottle,COS.

Non-critcals: Damaged tile in men’s restroom. Women’s restroom countertop chipped.

The Stable Pub, 424 4th Street, Barnard, low priority

Inspection date: August 26

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Light covers dirty in restrooms.

Bearcat Inn and Suites, 2817 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: August 30

Criticals: Hard boiled eggs not date marked. No handsink, using 3-bay warewash for handwashing. Temporary setup but needs corrected by next regular inspection.

Non-criticals: Wood cabinet bottom not sealed or painted. No sanitizer testing kits. Wiping clothes not stored in sanitizer station.

Walmart Baking, 1605 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: August 30

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Fixture hanging from hole in wall above handsink.

Walmart Deli, 1605 South Main, Maryville, medium priority

Inspection date: August 30

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: One missing ceiling tile in ware washing room, and a couple tiles with holes.

Walmart Grocery, 1605 South Main, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: August 30

Criticals: None.

Non-criticals: Damaged door seals and missing door seals. Hole in ceiling tile by 3-bay sink in produce room.

America’s Best Value, 1700 East 1st, Maryville, low priority

Inspection date: August 31

Criticals: No 3-bay sink for ware washing. No handsink in dining area. Prep area handsink used for other purposes.