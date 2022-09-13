Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 9/6/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to MTE for equipment, through ARPA.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: #81147-81184.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Kiesler Police Supply for equipment; to Dynamic Research Technologies for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: resume from Sarah E. Creason for the NWMO Cooperative Mental Health Board, certificate of liability insurance – Maryville Glass and Lock, Inc.

Stephanie Patterson, director of Maryville Public Library, gave an update on how funds were used from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) program. Patterson also asked to open the program up to older kids in Nodaway County. The commission agreed. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.

An email from Greg McDanel, City of Maryville, was reviewed with a confirmation of the increased amount anticipated at the end of FY23 for the city for payroll at the Northwest Regional Communications Center (NRCC.) The commission had discussed this during the September 6 commission meeting and had agreed at that time to earmark these funds through ARPA.

Representing the Ravenwood Playground Committee, Cassie Wiederholt and Megan Wiederholt discussed the progress of their committee’s efforts to raise funds for their project. The commission discussed other grant opportunities to look into. No dollar amount was requested or earmarked. The commission asked for the committee to reach out after notification of grants comes through and after checking into other opportunities.

Tammy Carter, human resources director, updated the commission on the leak clean-up in the women’s restroom on the first floor of the Administration Center. The date for sealing of the first floor of the Administration Center is set for September 16 – 18. A message was left for Seaman-Schuske Roofing. A call was put in to Shane Garnett Plumbing regarding a drain issue in the Administration Center.

Both Grant and Lincoln Townships okayed their proceed order for CART rock.

Walker made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected a tube on Road #524, a tube on Road #523 and a bridge on Road #521 all in Green Township.

Shane Garnett Plumbing made an inspection of the drain leak issue. Permission was given to move forward with necessary repairs.

Burns made a motion to adjourn.