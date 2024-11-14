At the October 15 Nodaway County Health Center Board meeting, the board agreed to an early 9 am meeting on Tuesday, November 19 to allow for a 10 am state board training session with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Citizens.

The generator project update as provided by Administrator Tom Patterson. The generator is in place on the concrete pad, the electrical connection to the building is completed. Natural gas lines have been ran. All that is waiting is the meter install and final connections will be completed and then tested.

Audio visual project was to begin the install and should be completed in the next week. This will be used for the board training.

There were 182 cases of COVID in September, one case of influenza A and three cases of influenza B.

“October is the beginning of the official flu season and demand for vaccines has been steady,” Patterson said. “Demand for the COVID vaccine has been high and remains steady. We have been providing immunization clinics both on-site and off-site. Off site clinics typically go through early November and we will offer on-site vaccinations through early 2025.”

The health center assisted NW Community Cares Coalition with a funding agreement through an agreement with DHSS Adolescent and School Health Program for program student workbooks and instructor guides for Vive-18 program in local schools. Vive-18 is a program that encourages students to make healthy choices and creates an environment among peers to promote health outcomes.