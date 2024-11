At the NOCOMO Industries, Inc. October 29 board meeting, public funding for the sheltered workshop was reported for the month.

These received funds were $145.75 from SB-40 for the month of October and $12,945.62 from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) for September. The DESE funds are a reimbursement of payroll for certified workers.

The September payroll for both certified and non-certified employees was $26,390.19.