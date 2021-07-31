The Nodaway County Health Center Board of Trustees met July 21 and approved the 9:30 am, Wednesday, August 18 annual tax rate hearing to be held prior to the regular board meeting.

In Administrator Tom Patterson’s report, he said, “COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last meeting, with seven to nine cases on some days. Hospitalizations have increased also, and Missouri has seen increases in numbers across the state with the southwest region especially hit hard. Many areas are impacted by the same variants which we would expect. Also, more cases are developing in youth and children than previous periods.

“Variants are presenting more break-through infections or infections after vaccination. It is important to remember COVID-19 vaccines are very effective and a small number of those vaccinated may become infected with the virus. However, the severity of their illness will be greatly diminished. The same may be said for our other common vaccines.

“While protection may be reduced at varying degrees with variants, vaccines are still the best protection against infection. And vaccines are very, very effective at preventing severe illness and death against all variants.

“As we work our way toward fall, we will continue providing COVID-19 information, educations and promoting vaccinations. We are scheduling school clinics and hope to provide some COVID-19 vaccines with the other school vaccines. We provide targeted vaccine clinics where we can for smaller groups, primarily in businesses and organizations and are extending our clinic hours to accommodate an anticipated increase in demand,” Patterson said.

Health Educator Suzanne Von Behren’s report noted a new blood pressure clinic established at The Villas at the Summit. Other locations in Burlington Jct., Hopkins and Ravenwood are hoping to re-open and resume blood pressure screenings.

Von Behren is available to schedule presentations for interested organizations, groups, schools and others.

Environmental Public Health Specialist Jack Hunsucker reported only eight licensed childcare facilities in Nodaway County after the scheduled September closing of one.