As legislators begin a new session in Jefferson City, citizens from the 19-county region of Northwest Missouri, including multiple communities and representatives from business, education, healthcare and government, will come together in Jefferson City to educate legislators on Northwest Missouri counties and to discuss issues that are critical to the region.

The Great Northwest Days (GNW), a two-day event is expected to gather over 250 people from the 19-county region and is focused on raising awareness of Northwest Missouri to State Legislators and departments. The event will begin at 2 pm, Tuesday, February 6 with a priorities panel leading discussions about the top priorities facing the region.

Later that afternoon there will be a Northwest Missouri reception where attendees will hear updates from legislators and the first Northwest Missouri Citizen of the Year award will be presented. Following the reception, the attendees will have the opportunity to meet with legislators from across the state, their staff and department dignitaries, during an event that showcases our communities allowing guests to learn about the Great Northwest.

On Wednesday, February 7th, the day will begin with the GNW Regional Breakfast with guest speaker, the Honorable Zel Fischer, Missouri Supreme Court judge. The delegation will then head to the Capitol building to be introduced on the House and Senate floors. The rest of the day is open for those to make visits with legislators, departments or attend hearings.

One of the many strengths of the Great Northwest Day steering committee is how it collects and prioritizes issues and concerns that impact the entire northwest region. Through an extensive process, the GNW Priorities Committee has gathered and prioritized issues facing the region.

The top priorities for the 2024 legislative session are as follows:

• Infrastructure, including broadband: Safe and reliable infrastructure is essential to the health and wealth of our region. Great Northwest Day encourages lawmakers to invest in our rural region’s roads, bridges, water and wastewater projects, all vital keys to the economic future of northwest Missouri. Broadband is a critical component of infrastructure and rural community development. Sufficient internet leads to prosperity during hardships, such as the recent global pandemic, because of continued access to education, commerce, healthcare, precision agriculture and much more.

• Education: The future of the state and the Northwest Region depends on an educated, skilled workforce, meaning quality educational institutions are a top priority because they significantly contribute to the development of the next generation of citizens. Our region’s educational institutions vary from the ages they serve, preschool through postsecondary, to the training they provide, whether professional certificates to degrees. However, they all depend on the legislator’s support to fulfill their mission. Collectively, the group will ask legislators to make increasingly larger investments in education and workforce development to build stronger communities and create improved employment opportunities.

• Workforce, including childcare: One of the most challenging issues facing rural Missouri is a diminished workforce. Typically, rural labor markets have low unemployment rates; however, they also suffer from lower-than-average labor force participation rates. For rural areas to thrive, there must be an emphasis placed on increasing labor force participation, as well as expanding the labor force through marketing rural living.

Focusing solely on labor force training does not adequately address the workforce needs of rural Missouri. Access to affordable childcare is a major workforce issue for our region and the State of Missouri. If parents do not have safe, reliable, affordable childcare; they are unable to work. Childcare is a fundamental workforce and economic development issue.

• Community Improvement, including housing: If rural areas are to retain and grow population, vibrant communities must be a focal point in redevelopment efforts.

More information on the priorities can be found on the Great Northwest Day website.

The cost to attend Great Northwest Day is minimal, $75 for the early-bird rate, thanks in part to the following sponsors: Touchstone Energy, Evergy, Allstate Consultants, Cameron Regional Medical Center, Hedrick Medical Center & Memorial Wright Hospital, Mosaic Life Care, Snyder & Associates, Olsson, Missouri American Water, Missouri Western State University, North Central Missouri College, and Northwest Missouri State University.

For more information on the event or to register, visit greatnorthwestday.com or contact County Coordinator Becky Albrecht, 660.582.8643.