Terri Vogel, treasurer of Graham Community Betterment, announced the reception of $17,500 from the Rickard Charitable Trust for the several projects in Graham including: the tuck-pointing of the calaboose in the Graham Community Park, reroof the large and small shelter houses in the park, and purchase a furnace for the Graham Community Building.

The large shelter house, built in 1971-72, is sponsored by Graham Community Betterment while the mini-shelter house was built in 1979-80 with funds from the Graham Hobby Club with the Graham Lions building the structure. The calaboose was erected in 1840, burned in 1900 and rebuilt at that time. It was first restored in 1965 by the Graham Historical Society and again in 1997 by the late Dick Kiser.