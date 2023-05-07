Connor Wiederholt, son of Clement and Rhonda Wiederholt, was named as the Missouri Knights of Columbus “Youth of the Year” at their recent State Convention. Connor was recognized for helping at council fish fries, the Ladies Auxiliary Mardi Gras Brunch, volunteering at the local animal shelter and for picking grapes at the local winery. He is in seventh grade at Maryville Middle School where he recently earned three “paws of excellence” from his teachers, and he was asked to present his school leadership notebook to teacher education students from Northwest Missouri State.

Connor is shown receiving his award from the Knights State Family Director Anthony Jansen, and Immediate Past State Deputy Mike Grudzinski.