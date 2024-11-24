NCAA Div. I Field Hockey Players, 2024

Field Hockey is a good example of a regional sport. This weekend (Nov. 22-24) the NCAA Div. I Field Hockey Final Four is being played in Ann Arbor, Michigan. This player production map, based on where the 1,983 players attended high school, indicates a strong regional concentration in the ‘Northeast’. Pennsylvania alone accounts for 440 or 22% of all players. Over 28% (570) of field hockey players come from outside the country. The Netherlands, United Kingdom, Argentina, and Germany accounting for the majority of foreign players. UMass, North Carolina, Northwestern, and St. Joseph’s (PA) are the teams in the Final Four.