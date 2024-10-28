World Series Champions, 1903-2023

The New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 120th Major League Baseball’s World Series starting Friday, October 25th. This proportional symbol map displays the World Series Champions from 1903-2023. Only 25 teams have one at least one World Series Championship. The New York Yankees lead with 27 followed by the St. Louis Cardinals with 11. The Dodgers are looking for their eighth World Series title in this, their 22nd trip. They last won a title in 2020. The Yankees last World Series title came in 2009.