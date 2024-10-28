Area children and their families are invited to trick-or-treat in Northwest Missouri State University residence halls from 5 to 7 pm, Tuesday, October 29.

Families should begin at Hudson and Perrin Halls, located on University Drive just north of the campus’ main entrance on Fourth Street, or The Station, located on Northwest Drive adjacent to the high-rise residence halls, to receive maps and listings of participating residential rooms.

The event is a long-standing Northwest tradition, sponsored by Northwest’s Residence Hall Association.