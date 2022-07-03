The 2022 NBA Draft concluded last week with the selection of 58 players over two rounds. The past five years (2018-2022) or 300 players were compiled to produce this per capita production map of drafted basketball players based on where they went to high school. The eastern half of the country indicates an area of higher production. 34 percent of the draftees were college freshmen, only 21 percent seniors. Foreign players account for over 22%, of the draftees. Canada, France and Serbia accounted for almost 40% of the foreign players.