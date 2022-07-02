The Sharks continued their impressive season at the Nebraska City Invite on June 25.

In the girls 9-10 100-meter medley relay, the team of Rebecca Thrower, Gabby Schieber, Kyra Schultz and Malexa Aley finished in second. In the mixed 9-10 100-meter medley relay, Creed Wonderly, Roman Gardner and Brewer Honan finished in third. In the girls 11-12 100-meter medley relay, Melayna Gardner, Aniston Winter, Sofia Lynn and Addie Honan finished in second. The girls 13-14 100-meter medley relay team of Meah Schommer, Nia Lipiec, Jaidaci Wilmes and Charlotte Davison swam to a first place finish. In the boys 13-14 100-meter medley relay, Tyson Atwell, Asher Brunnert, Connolly Mayfield and Leah Wonderly finished in second place. In the mixed 15-18 100-meter medley, the team of Austin David, Nino Coniglio, Jaren Dombrek and Claire Walter grabbed a first place finish as well.

In the mixed under-8 100-meter free relay, Kylah Gardner, Leah Thower, Hadlee Mayfield and Chet Honan finished third. In the girls 9-10 100-meter free relay, Rebecca Thrower, Malexa Aley, Kyra Schultz and Gabby Schieber finished in first. In the mixed 9-10 100-meter free relay, Creed Wonderly, Roman Gardner and Brewer Honan finished in second. Mixed 11-12 100 meter free relay, Addie Honan, Aniston Winter, Melayna Gardner, Sofia Lynn, finished in third place. Mixed 13-14 100 meter free relay, the team of Jaidaci Wilmes, Charlotte Davison, Claire Walter, Nia Lipiec, finished in first place. In the mixed 13-14 100-meter relay, the team of Connolly Mayfield, Tyson Atwell, Leah Wonderly and Jaren Dombek finished in second. The team of Nino Coniglio, Austin David, Asher Brunnert and Meah Schommer finished in first in the mixed 15-18 100-meter free relay.

In the girls 9-10 25-meter backstroke, Kyra Schultz finished in second, and finished third in the 25-meter breaststroke. In the girls 11-12 50-meter backstroke, Sofia Lynn finished in second as well. Claire Walter grabbed a third place finish in the girls 13-14 50-meter backstroke. In the boys 15-18 50-meter backstroke, Austin David and Nino Coniglio finished top two respectively. Creed Wonderly finished second in the boys 9-10 25-meter breaststroke, and Leah Wonderly finished second as well in the girls 11-12 50-meter breaststroke. Nia Lipiec and Jaidaci Wilmes went top two in the girls 13-14 50-meter breaststroke. Austin David had another first place finish, this time in the boys 15-18 50-meter breaststroke.

Gabby Schieber finished second in the girls 9-10 25-meter butterfly, while Creed Wonderly placed again with a third place finish in the boys 9-10 25-meter butterfly. Leah Wonderly finished third in the girls 11-12 50-meter butterfly. Jaidaci Wilmes finished first in the girls 13-14 50-meter butterfly, while Nino Coniglio also finished first in the boys 15-18 50-meter butterfly.

Brewer Honan finished third in the boys under 8 25-meter freestyle, and Kyra Schultz did the same in the girls 9-10 25-meter freestyle. Schultz would finish in second in the 50-meter freestyle as well. Leah Wonderly placed again at second place in the girls 11-12 50-meter freestyle. Connolly Mayfield finished third in the boys 11-12 50-meter freestyle, while Jaidaci Wilmes finished second in the girls 13-14 50-meter freestyle. Nino Coniglio grabbed first in the boys 15-18 50-meter freestyle, with Austin David coming in right behind in second. Leah Wonderly finished second in the girls 11-12 100-meter freestyle, while Clair Walter finished third in the girls 13-14 100-meter freestyle. Jaren Dombek finished third in the boys 13-14 100-meter freestyle, while Nino Coniglio and Austin David went top two respectively once again in the boys 15-18 100-meter freestyle.