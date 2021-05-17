“Beach volleyball is the 90th and newest NCAA sport. The 5th National Championship was played last weekend in Gulf Shores, AL. The USC Trojans won their third title. The per capita production of Div. I beach volleyball players is greatest in coastal states with the exception of Nebraska. Hawaii leads followed by Nebraska, California, Arizona and Alabama. There are 84 NCAA women’s beach volleyball programs across all divisions resulting in 1,332 players. 111 or slightly less than 9% of the players come from outside the U.S. Led by Canada, Brazil, Germany and Norway.”