“This week’s map is a proportional symbol map displaying the most current NCAA Div. I Collegiate Baseball Rankings (March 15, 2020). Most teams had played from 15-20 games by the time the shutdown was announced. Florida, UCLA, Mississippi, Louisville, and Vanderbilt led the way. Twenty-one of the twenty-five teams are located in the Deep South. Southeastern dominance along with PAC-12 teams correlate with traditional baseball hotbeds. This pattern is very similar to the baseball player origins map. Leaving little doubt, as to the role climate plays in college baseball success.”