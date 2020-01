“The Bearcat men’s basketball team is currently ranked 2nd in the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Rankings with a 15-1 record. They will begin a three-game home stand by hosting Missouri Western this weekend at Bearcat Arena. This proportional symbol map displays the #1 ranked Bellarmine Knights with the largest basketball in north central Kentucky and #25 Chico State Wildcats with the smallest basketball in northern California. Go Bearcats!”