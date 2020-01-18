Edna Ruth Thompson, 93, Bedford, IA, formerly of Hopkins, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Bedford Specialty Care.

She was born May 19, 1926, in Braddyville, IA, to Homer and Maggie Dunn Davison.

On January 6, 1942, she married Marion Jean Thompson. He preceded her in death in 2000 after 58 years of marriage.

Mrs. Thompson’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial graveside services were held Monday, January 13 at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.

