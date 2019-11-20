All-USA Girls Basketball Player Map.

“With high school football season nearing an end, it is time to focus on winter sports. USA Today annually selects the best high school girl basketball players in the nation. This player production map, based on the past five years (91) of All-USA players, indicates a stronger regional concentration from Texas through the South and into the Mid-Atlantic states. This pattern is similar to women’s and men’s basketball player production at the collegiate and professional level.”