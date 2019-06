This map displays the 2019 Kansas City Royals current active roster of 25 players by birthplace.

The Royals are made up of players from California, Latin America, the Midwest and South accounting for the highest concentration. Five of the players are from outside the US. Three of the 25 were on the 2015 World Series Championship team.

So far this season, they have won 32 percent of their games. Are you optimistic? Let’s Go Royals!