Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 2/8/2022. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Smith Contracting Company for work completed in the basement remodel; Order form from Missouri Vocational Enterprises for flags; invoices for City of Ravenwood through ARPA.

Requisitions: Collector/treasurer to North Star Advocacy Center for yearly fees; Sheriff to Stonehenge Properties, LTD for annual renewal; to Margaritaville Lake Resort for training; to Security Transport Services, Inc. for inmate transport; Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for fuel; to The Railroad Yard for a tank car.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #79956-79981.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Jefferson Township, 2021 financial report; letter from Secretary of State re: Increase in motor vehicles valuations; email from concerned citizen re: prohibiting smoking in all public venues; email from Greg McDanel on the status of South Main Corridor; sheriff inmate report for January 2022; Extension council expense report for January 2022.

An email was sent to Caldwell County Clerk to RSVP for the regional commission meeting held on March 10 in Hamilton.

At 8:15 am, Walk made a motion to go into closed session pursuant to Sunshine Law 610.021 (3) for personnel. All were in favor. The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor and Tammy Carter, human resources director, conducted an interview of Charles “Chuck” Swinford for an open road and bridge III position. An offer for employment was extended and accepted. A tentative start date of March 1 has been set. Burns made a motion to go out of closed session at 8:42 am. All were in favor.

Jerri Dearmont and Robin Davidson, Northwest Regional Council of Governments, met with the commission to review the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Program from July 2016 to date.

Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED) stopped in to confirm with the Commission that they are not going to put an ordinance in place with the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, met with the commission to review some items for the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) program. For the small business grant portion, 12 applications have been received. Jenkins will review the applications to ensure all documents have been received in the applications and have those received so far ready for the commission to review on Thursday, February 17. Jenkins reviewed the information she has received to date from the City of Parnell. The commission is looking to meet with Parnell officials to gain further knowledge of their situation. North Star Advocacy Center has presented a request for funds to review and Jenkins reviewed some of the other organizations and taxing entities. The commission approved two invoices for the City of Ravenwood through ARPA funds.

The presentation of the donation check from Tenaska Wind Project will take place at 9 am, Tuesday, February 22 in the office of the county commission. At that time the commission will also present donation checks.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Bob Stiens, president of the Nodaway County Farm Bureau, presented Walker with a proclamation for Thank a Farmer Week for signature and shared a news release. These items were forwarded on to local media.

Walker called Gary Coenen, Coenen Electric, to ask him to look at the alarm in the Administration Center. Walker updated the commissioners on the status of the paint and carpet in the offices of the 4th Circuit Presiding Judge and assistant’s area in the Courthouse.

Amy Gessert, Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce director, met with the commission to review a proclamation for Direct Care Worker Appreciation Week. The proclamation will be read and signed at 10 am, Monday, February 28 by the City of Maryville Mayor Ben Lipiec and the Nodaway County Commissioners declaring February 28 through March 6 as Direct Care Worker Appreciation Week.. Weather permitting, this will be held on the Courthouse steps.

A form for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company was filled out and sent back in regarding BRO-B074(62) Bridge construction progress.

Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, called to let the commissioners know that he is not planning to seek another term of office.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 2/17/2022.