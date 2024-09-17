Recently the Maryville Garden Club unveiled a bench which is dedicated to the memory of Virginia Piveral. Piveral was the club president from 2000-2001 and chaired many of its committees. Piveral was born in 1931, the same year the Maryville Garden Club started. The club also brought a brick on the Quarter Mile Memory Trail leading into the St. Louis Botanical Gardens. It will be dedicated Thursday, September 19.

The club used the money from memorials made at Piveral’s funeral for the purchase of the memorials.