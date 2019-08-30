By Jacki Wood

The North-West Nodaway Muskets cross country team returns a strong core of runners who were the 275 Conference champs in 2018 and placed third at districts.

And with no seniors on the team, the future looks bright for the North Nodaway and West Nodaway co-op.

“If the boys work hard, we can definitely win conference again,” Bill Blay said, who is back in his second year as head coach and will be assisted by Colton Blay.

In addition to winning the conference meet, Blay said the Muskets’ team goals are to place in the top two at districts and qualify for the state meet.

Last year’s lone senior, Parker Ogle, only ran a couple of times due to football conflicts, so Blay said it should have no real impact on this year’s team.

Returning for the Muskets are two state qualifiers, juniors Preston Bateman and Duke Ingraham, as well as junior Tyler Blay, sophomore Braden Mires and junior Grant Adkins.

The team will focus on running hills as this year’s conference meet is at Mound City which is a “very hilly course,” Blay said.

The Muskets get running with the first meet of the season on Tuesday, September 10 at Clarinda.