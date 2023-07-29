Fr. Richard Cleary, OSB, 93, Conception, died Friday, July 21, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Infirmary at Conception Abbey, Conception.

He was born James Andrew Cleary on July 31, 1929, in Wichita, KS, to the late James and Katherine Polk Cleary.

He professed as a monk of Conception Abbey on September 3, 1951, and was ordained May 28, 1955. His assignments included teaching at Conception Seminary; pastoral ministry at a number of parishes, including St. Columba Parish, Conception Jct; helped found St. Pius X Monastery, Pevely; and various chaplaincies for communities of women.

He returned to Conception Abbey in 2010 and eventually moved into the infirmary.

Vespers of the Faithful Departed was prayed on Monday, July 24 at The Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, Conception. A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated Tuesday, July 25 at The Basilica, with burial at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

