Floyd Valdo Linville, 98, Skidmore, died Saturday, October 28, 2023, in Maryville.

He was born December 30, 1924, in Skidmore, to Jesse and Leona Tygart Linville. He was a graduate of Skidmore High School.

On November 28, 1957, he married Betty Chapman in Maryville. She preceded him in death May 9, 2011.

Mr. Linville was a retired farmer and carpenter. He was a master gardener and would donate the produce.

He was a member of the Skidmore Christian Church.

Graveside services will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, November 4 at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Skidmore. Public visitation will be held from 9 am to 5 pm, on Friday, November 3 at Price Funeral Home.

Memorials can be made to the New Nodaway Humane Society.

