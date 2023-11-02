Alfred Francis Wilmes, 92, Maryville, died Monday, October 30, 2023, at Oak Pointe, Maryville.

He was born March 26, 1931, in Maryville, to George and Gertrude Wilmes.

On April 24, 1954, he married Margaret Ellen “Peggy” Tuttle at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Parnell. She preceded him in death October 19, 1984. He married Fran Brown Auffert on November 30, 1985, at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church in Maryville. She preceded him in death December 22, 2019.

Mr. Wilmes served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952-1954 as a meteorologist. Upon his discharge from the service, he was engaged in farming until his retirement in 1995.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church until moving to Maryville, where he attended St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 am, Friday, November 3 at St. Gregory’s Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Parnell. Rosary will be at 5:30 pm, Thursday, November 2 at St. Gregory’s. The family will receive friends following the Rosary until 8 pm.

Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Cemetery, Parnell.

