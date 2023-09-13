Luke Fields, 14, Empire Prairie, is shown with his 1955 Packard at the Graham Street Fair, August 26.

His goal for the Packard is to “get it running and use it.” He has always liked Packards and about a year ago he found this one which was “cheap enough and in good shape.” At the time it was running on two cylinders. He and his dad have replaced the spark plugs and wires, rebuilt the carburetor, adjusted the timing and cleaned out the master cylinder.

The day before the show, they put on brake shoes and cylinders. It was driven onto a trailer and hauled to the car show.