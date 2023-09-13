The 86th annual Pickering Horse Show will be Thursday through Saturday, September 14, 15 and 16 in Pickering.

Sponsored by the Pickering Lions Club, there will be concessions on the grounds. Children six and under are free. Events are:

• Thursday: Wagon rides and antique machinery display, gates and cookshack, open at 6 pm; rides start at 7 pm. Admission is free.

• Friday: Entertainment starts at 6 pm with Ben and Lauren Johnson doing songs by Elvis and Patsy Cline. Special guest will be Eliana Wall. Following the entertainment will be a silent auction and the $2,000 Overload Draft Horse Pull. Admission fee is $6.

• Saturday: Poker Run, registration begins at 9:30 am; starts at 10:30 am; ride a horse, drive a horse, walk or run the course. First hand is $20, extra hands are $20 each. Proceeds go toward scholarships.

Riding events start at 4 pm. Admission fee is $3. Entry fees are $10 for jackpot class and $5 for other classes. Entries close two classes ahead. No horse shall compete against itself in any running event.

Classes are: Stick horse race, five and under, free; Trail class, 17 and under, 18 and over; Jackpot down and back, open; Down and back, eight and under, ages nine to 12, ages 14 to 17, 18 and over; Flag race, 18 and over, ages 14 to 17, ages nine to 12, eight and under; Jackpot barrel race, open; Barrel race, eight and under, age nine to 13, age 14 to 17, 18 and over; Team of two barrel race.

Queen contest ages nine to 18. Candidates must compete in trail class and barrel race.

Classes continuing are: Jackpot pole bending, open; Pole bending, 18 and over, ages 14 to 17, ages nine to 13, ages eight and under; Team of two pole bending; Jackpot keyhole race, open; Keyhole race, eight and under, ages nine to 13, ages 14 to 17, 18 and over.

The Russell Clements family has donated an additional $25 to classes two, six, 11, 15, 19, 24, 27 and 28.

For more information, contact Bob Whipple, 660.927.33478; Lester Roush, Jr., 660.927.3417; Gary Vogel, 660.927.3728; and Charles Smith, 660.927.3620.