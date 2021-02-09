Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 2/2/2021. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None.

Accounts Payable: Checks #77925-77950.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Ag Power for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: first appeal letter for FEMA-4451-DR-NE, Project 126488.

Discussed service needing to be done on road and bridge equipment. A bid notice for H-Pile was discussed. Sealed bids will be accepted in the office of the county clerk until at 9 am, March 2, at which time they will be opened by the county commission.

The commission traveled to Ravenwood to tour the addition to Jackson Township Fire Protection District the CARES Act Funds allowed them to purchase.

A call was put in to Stan Sportsman, Hughes Township trustee regarding road issues within the Enel-White Cloud Wind project.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, drove several roads within the Enel-White Cloud Wind project footprint to review road issues turned in.

A ceremony put together by Sheriff Randy Strong was held in the office of the county commission to present Madison Morgan, Ty Sturgeon, Detective Travis Cochenour and Deputy Jesse Bolin with a Lifesaver Award for their contributions in saving inmates lives when clearing the county jail during the jail fire on the evening of the January 14.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 2/9/2021. The motion passed.