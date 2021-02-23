Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 2/18/2021. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Approved: Invoices to MEI Total Elevator Solutions for equipment maintenance; DS Painting, LLC, ServPro and MTE for jail fire expenses; order from Judge Roger Prokes for special prosecuting attorney fee.

Accounts Payable: Check #77977-77992.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Stonehenge Properties LTD-Rev-cord for annual service; to 911 Custom for equipment; to Josh Fisher for labor and supplies on jail fire.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Hopkins Township financial statement and thank you letter from Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation.

Reviewed the estimate provided by J&S Cleaning, LLC for floor maintenance quotes. No decision was made.

The commission reviewed an email from Judge Roger Prokes regarding the upcoming jury selection process that will take place at the Administration Center’s third floor on February 23-24.

A call was put in to DS Painting, LLC for a progress report on the jail painting. The commission toured the jail to review progress.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

John Blackford, Nodaway Township trustee, called in regarding a tube issue on 220th Street.

Walk made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 2/25/2021. The motion passed.