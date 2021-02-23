At the February 10 Maryville Tourism Committee meeting, there were no citizens or local merchants in attendance.

Following are instructions to sign up a business for inclusion on the visitmaryville.org website. At the top of the page, click on the envelope icon. It takes the viewer to a contact us page.You should move down the page to the email form to fill in the name and email. In the box which asks “What can we help you with?” click the down arrow which highlights three choices: general inquiry, list my business or update my business. Under the list my business there are the categories: website address, where the business website URL is entered; preferred social media, where social media page URL is entered; tell us about your business, where short overview of the business, consisting of two to three sentences, is entered; and photos of business where up to six photos of recommended size of 300kb per photo can be attached. Then hit submit.

The website administrator will put together a listing for the business. Changes to the business page may be made in the same way. The listing will be found in the Under Maryville tab.

The committee also reviewed the proposed entry sign and wayfaring messages attached to the gateway sign along the South Main improvement project. A marketing subcommittee will study the cost of advertising in different area publications.