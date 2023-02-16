GolfPass+, an NBC Sports Group property, has announced its annual Golfers Choice Awards for 2023.

For the Golfers Choice Awards, GolfPass reviewers rate courses based on the six categories of value, course condition, layout, friendliness, pace and amenities. Reviews are provided by golfers who have visited and played the respective courses.

Mozingo Lake Recreation Park and City of Maryville leaders recently announced that the Sechrest 18 golf course has been awarded:

• Golfers Choice 2023: Best Golf Courses in Missouri – #1

With a rating index of 4.8 out of 5, the Sechrest 18 golf course has been named the number one golf course in Missouri and received a 97.3 percent referral recommendation. Reviewers’ comments included: “This course was in amazing condition and the views of the lake are spectacular. The club house is beautiful and the food was amazing. We can never get here enough” and “Great value for the money and probably some of the best greens and tee boxes I’ve seen in the Midwest on a public course. Definitely recommend.”

Prior to being ranked the top golf course in Missouri, the Sechrest 18 has been consecutively ranked in the top 10 golf courses in Missouri since 2015, reaching a previous high ranking of the number two golf course in Missouri in 2018 and 2019.

• Golfers Choice 2023: Top US Golf Courses – #34

Based on more than 315,000 golfer-submitted reviews, a list of the top 50 most popular golf courses in the United States was also released by GolfPass. The Sechrest 18 golf course at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park has been named the 34th most popular golf course in the United States.

• Golfers Choice 2023: Top 25 Courses for Value – #4

According to GolfPass: “A lot of golfers don’t play certain golf courses because they love them. They play them because they can afford them. Only a select few courses make golfers feel like they played a great course and got a good deal. Our community of reviews have helped identify 25 of the best ‘value’ courses in 2022 thanks to their reviews.” Based on those reviews, the Sechrest 18 at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park has been named the #4 best “value” golf course in the United States.

Maryville’s city leadership offered special “thank you goes to the Mozingo golfers, Golf Course Superintendent Tim Wolters, Head Golf Pro Kyle Easter, and all staff at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park who continue to elevate the park and its amenities as a premier destination in Missouri.”