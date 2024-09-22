Downtown Maryville is gearing up for a festive celebration as the annual “Fall into Fun” event returns on Sunday, September 29.

Taking place from 12 to 6 pm. around the historic Nodaway County Courthouse square, this free family-friendly event promises an exciting afternoon of activities, local vendors, and autumn-themed entertainment.

This year’s event will feature over 50 homemade and homegrown vendors showcasing their unique products, offering attendees a chance to support local businesses while enjoying the flavors and craftsmanship of the region.

Youth of all ages will be thrilled by the array of games and activities, including bounce houses and pumpkin painting, ensuring endless entertainment for families. Live music will provide a backdrop of local talent, setting a lively atmosphere throughout the day.

New to this year’s lineup, attendees can marvel at giant pumpkins on display, showcasing the talents of local growers who have been growing the gourds all summer long for the event. Weigh-in for pumpkin growers will be from 10 am to noon and 2 to 4 pm, Friday, September 27 at Consumers Oil Co. at 1st and Depot Streets. Pumpkins will then be transported downtown to be decorated and displayed for Sunday’s event with the awards presentation at 4 pm in the Pocket Park.

For the competitive at heart, the first-ever Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest will be held, adding a delicious and spirited challenge to the festivities. Participants can register at the Pocket Park shelter during Fall into Fun. The contest will begin at 3 pm.

“We’re excited to bring the community together once again for this year’s ‘Fall into Fun’ event,” said DeAnn Davison, Downtown Maryville executive director. “With so many great local vendors, fun activities for kids, and new additions like the giant pumpkins and pie eating contest, we’re confident this will be our best year yet. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the season and showcase all that Maryville has to offer.”