Parnell AL hosts breakfast

The American Legion Post #528 will hold a freewill donation breakfast from 8 am to noon, Sunday, October 6 at the AL Post in Parnell. The menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs made to order, bacon, sausage, coffee and orange juice.

Pickering serves fish for community building

The Pickering Fish Fry will be from 11 am to 1 pm, Sunday, October 6 at the Pickering Community Building. The menu will be white pollack fillets, baked potatoes, cole slaw, green beans, rolls, pie, coffee and ice tea,

Costs are $12 for adults, $5 for ages five to eight years, and under five are free. All proceeds go to the support of the Pickering Community Building.

Ravenwood Christian Church holds revival

The Ravenwood Christian Church is holding a fall revival with presenter Ryan Cox, Worldview Minister with Creation Truth Foundation at 10:30 am and 6 pm, Sunday, October 6 and 7 pm, Monday, October 7 through Friday, October 11 at 207 Elm Street, Ravenwood.

For more information, contact Jeremy Cobb at 573.418.1671 or sgmjacobb@gmail.com.

Life Chain assembles on Main Street

Join the National Life Chain, a quiet prayer vigil, from 2 to 3 pm, Sunday, October 6 on the east side of Main Street between First and Sixth Streets. Signs may be picked up in front of the Courthouse at 1:45 pm.