At the September 30 Maryville City Council meeting, the annual budget for the 2025 fiscal year was approved by the council.

The total revenues plus beginning available reserves total $62,187,490, while projected expenses plus contingencies equal the same amount. Budget factors include a 3.5 percent COLA, and a 15 percent increase for health insurance premiums for city employees. It also includes conservative estimates for revenues, noted city staff and significant capital expenditures associated with grant opportunities and the impact of the 3/8th of a cent central dispatch sales tax which began collection October 1.

Shared with the council were the strategic goals for the budget: efficiently implement improvements to the South Main Street Corridor, enhance downtown revitalization efforts, finance and construct a new water treatment plant, invest in infrastructure and facilities and plan for Maryville’s future.

The following are highlights from the budget.

General Fund: Downtown Facade Grant Program, $100,000; Comprehensive Plan Update, $150,000; USEPA Brownfield Cleanup, $206,000; Airport Community Hangar, $1,300,000.

Mozingo Fund: North RV Expansion, $700,000; Event Center Improvements, $125,000; Visitor’s Center, $50,000; Skid Loader Lease/Purchase, $87,000.

Water-Sewer Fund: People Service Annual Contract, $909,143; Spoofhound Tower Maintenance Contract, $160,000; Integrated Management Plan, $150,000; EarthTec Algicide and Water Testing, $240,000; Franklin Park Sanitary Sewer, Phase I, $350,000; Water Treatment Plant Engineering, $3,705,385; Valve/Hydrant Replacements, $100,000.

Capital Improvement Fund: Downtown Pavilion Project, $706,676; Downtown Pedestrian Alleyway, $1,388,582; First Street/Highway 46 Corridor Planning, $1,278,757; South Main, Phase II, $7,462,784; City/Northwest Storm Drainage, $4,296,867; Downtown Traffic Signals, $800,000; Munn Avenue Trail Extension, $515,000; East Thompson Street Trail, $397,962.