Evelyn J. Saxton, 83, Graham, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

She was born September 5, 1936, in Mound City, to Cecil and Ruby Fischer Graham. She was a graduate of Graham High School.

Mrs. Saxton’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.