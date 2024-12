The annual Elks Hoop Shoot was held November 24 at Maryville Middle School. Those in the photo are front: second place winners, Brynn Sturdivan, St. Gregory’s, 8-9 years old; Chase Murphy, Nodaway-Holt, 8-9 years old; Charley Parsons, King City, 10-11 years old; William Curran, South Nodaway, 10-11 years old; Lexi Wray, South Nodaway, 12-13 years old and Brock Healy, Worth County, 12-13 years old; back: James Mattson, Hoop Shoot director; Jerimey Thompson, Elks exalted ruler; first place winners, Jaylie Stiens, Nodaway-Holt, 8-9 years old; Hudson Wiederholt, South Nodaway, 8-9 years old; Harlan Skoglund, South Nodaway, 10-11 years old; Ridge Hornbuckle, St. Gregory’s, 10-11 years old; Blakely Bogart, King City, 12-13 years old and Easton Davis, South Nodaway, 12-3 years old; Jamie Ball, Hoop Shoot director. Only winners advance to district shoot to be held in Cameron on January 5, 2025.