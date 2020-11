General Election

NODAWAY COUNTY

November 03, 2020

Summary for: All Contests, All Districts, All Tabulators, All Counting Groups UNOFFICIAL

Precincts Reported: 18 of 20 (90.00%)

Registered Voters: 9,936 of 12,967 (76.63%)

Ballots Cast: 9,936

PRESIDENT AND VICE-PRESIDENT for UNITED STATES, MISSOURI (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 18 of 20 (90.00%)

Total

Times Cast 9,936 / 12,967 76.63%

Candidate Party Total

Donald J. Trump/Michael R.

Pence REP 6,855 69.42%

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D.

Harris DEM 2,849 28.85%

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy (Spike)

Cohen LIB 131 1.33%

Howie Hawkins/Angela

Nicole Walker GRN 25 0.25%

Don Blankenshihp/William

Mohr CST 14 0.14%

Write-in 21 0.21%

Total Votes 9,874

Total

Unresolved Write-In 21

GOVERNOR for MISSOURI, MISSOURI (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 18 of 20 (90.00%)

Total

Times Cast 9,936 / 12,967 76.63%

Candidate Party Total

Mike Parson REP 6,891 70.09%

Nicole Galloway DEM 2,756 28.03%

Rik Combs LIB 145 1.47%

Jerome Howard Bauer GRN 40 0.41%

Write-in 7 0.07%

Total Votes 9,832

Total

Unresolved Write-In 7

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR for MISSOURI, MISSOURI (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 18 of 20 (90.00%)

Total

Times Cast 9,936 / 12,967 76.63%

Candidate Party Total

Mike Kehoe REP 6,847 70.99%

Alissia Canady DEM 2,554 26.48%

Bill Slantz LIB 151 1.57%

Kelley Dragoo GRN 93 0.96%

Write-in 5 0.05%

Total Votes 9,645

Total

Unresolved Write-In 5

SECRETARY OF STATE for MISSOURI, MISSOURI (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 18 of 20 (90.00%)

Total

Times Cast 9,936 / 12,967 76.63%

Candidate Party Total

John R. (Jay) Ashcroft REP 7,310 75.44%

Yinka Faleti DEM 2,130 21.98%

Carl Herman Freese LIB 153 1.58%

Paul Lehmann GRN 70 0.72%

Paul Venable CST 27 0.28%

Write-in 4 0.04%

Total Votes 9,690

Total

Unresolved Write-In 4

STATE TREASURER for MISSOURI, MISSOURI (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 18 of 20 (90.00%)

Total

Times Cast 9,936 / 12,967 76.63%

Candidate Party Total

Scott Fitzpatrick REP 6,947 72.25%

Vicki Lorenz Englund DEM 2,421 25.18%

Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff LIB 200 2.08%

Joseph Civettini GRN 47 0.49%

Write-in 4 0.04%

Total Votes 9,615

Total

Unresolved Write-In 4

ATTORNEY GENERAL for MISSOURI, MISSOURI (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 18 of 20 (90.00%)

Total

Times Cast 9,936 / 12,967 76.63%

Candidate Party Total

Eric Schmitt REP 6,942 72.37%

Rich Finneran DEM 2,389 24.91%

Kevin C Babcock LIB 261 2.72%

Write-in 6 0.06%

Total Votes 9,592

Total

Unresolved Write-In 6

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS for 6TH DISTRICT, MISSOURI (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 18 of 20 (90.00%)

Total

Times Cast 9,936 / 12,967 76.63%

Candidate Party Total

Sam Graves REP 7,235 74.02%

Gena L. Ross DEM 2,370 24.25%

Jim Higgins LIB 170 1.74%

Write-in 10 0.10%

Total Votes 9,775

Total

Unresolved Write-In 10

STATE REPRESENTATIVE for 1ST DISTRICT, MISSOURI (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 18 of 20 (90.00%)

Total

Times Cast 9,936 / 12,967 76.63%

Candidate Party Total

Allen Andrews REP 8,986 100.00%

Write-in 128 1.42%

Total Votes 8,986

Total

Unresolved Write-In 128

COUNTY COMMISSIONER for NORTHERN DISTRICT, MISSOURI (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 10 of 11 (90.91%)

Total

Times Cast 4,191 / 5,618 74.60%

Candidate Party Total

Chris Burns REP 3,676 100.00%

Write-in 47 1.28%

Total Votes 3,676

Total

Unresolved Write-In 47

COUNTY COMMISSIONER for SOUTHERN DISTRICT, MISSOURI (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 11 of 12 (91.67%)

Total

Times Cast 5,745 / 7,349 78.17%

Candidate Party Total

Scott A. Walk REP 3,128 55.93%

Robert D. Lager DEM 2,465 44.07%

Write-in 5 0.09%

Total Votes 5,593

Total

Unresolved Write-In 5

SHERIFF for NODAWAY COUNTY, MISSOURI (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 18 of 19 (94.74%)

Total

Times Cast 9,936 / 12,967 76.63%

Candidate Party Total

Randy Strong REP 7,155 73.21%

Darren White DEM 2,618 26.79%

Write-in 16 0.16%

Total Votes 9,773

Total

Unresolved Write-In 16

ASSESSOR for NODAWAY COUNTY, MISSOURI (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 18 of 19 (94.74%)

Total

Times Cast 9,936 / 12,967 76.63%

Candidate Party Total

Rex L. Wallace DEM 8,777 100.00%

Write-in 107 1.22%

Total Votes 8,777

Total

Unresolved Write-In 107

COLLECTOR-TREASURER for NODAWAY COUNTY, MISSOURI (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 18 of 19 (94.74%)

Total

Times Cast 9,936 / 12,967 76.63%

Candidate Party Total

Marilyn K. Jenkins DEM 8,745 100.00%

Write-in 100 1.14%

Total Votes 8,745

Total

Unresolved Write-In 100

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR for NODAWAY COUNTY, MISSOURI (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 18 of 19 (94.74%)

Total

Times Cast 9,936 / 12,967 76.63%

Candidate Party Total

Dee O’Riley REP 5,772 60.13%

Diane Thomsen DEM 3,828 39.88%

Write-in 4 0.04%

Total Votes 9,600

Total

Unresolved Write-In 4

CORONER for NODAWAY COUNTY, MISSOURI (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 18 of 19 (94.74%)

Total

Times Cast 9,936 / 12,967 76.63%

Candidate Party Total

Vincent Shelby REP 9,110 100.00%

Write-in 49 0.54%

Total Votes 9,110

Total

Unresolved Write-In 49

SURVEYOR for NODAWAY COUNTY, MISSOURI (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 18 of 19 (94.74%)

Total

Times Cast 9,936 / 12,967 76.63%

Candidate Party Total

Adam Teale REP 9,020 100.00%

Write-in 52 0.58%

Total Votes 9,020

Total

Unresolved Write-In 52

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT NO. 1, MISSOURI (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 18 of 20 (90.00%)

Total

Times Cast 9,936 / 12,967 76.63%

Candidate Party Total

YES 4,670 49.23%

NO 4,817 50.77%

Total Votes 9,487

Total

Unresolved Write-In 0

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT NO. 3, MISSOURI (Vote for 1) Precincts Reported: 18 of 20 (90.00%)

Total

Times Cast 9,936 / 12,967 76.63%

Candidate Party Total

YES 5,998 62.56%

NO 3,589 37.44%

Total Votes 9,587

Total

Unresolved Write-In 0

JUDGE(S) for MISSOURI SUPREME COURT, MISSOURI (BRECKENRIDGE) (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 18 of 20 (90.00%)

Total

Times Cast 9,936 / 12,967 76.63%

Candidate Party Total

YES 6,952 78.12%

NO 1,947 21.88%

Total Votes 8,899

Total

Unresolved Write-In 0

JUDGE(S) for MISSOURI COURT OF APPEALS, WESTERN DISTRICT, MISSOURI (CHAPMAN) (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 18 of 19 (94.74%)

Total

Times Cast 9,936 / 12,967 76.63%

Candidate Party Total

YES 6,912 77.91%

NO 1,960 22.09%

Total Votes 8,872

Total

Unresolved Write-In 0

GENERAL OBLIGATION ROAD BONDS for GRANT TOWNSHIP, MISSOURI (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 2 of 3 (66.67%)

Total

Times Cast 328 / 393 83.46%

Candidate Party Total

YES 245 80.33%

NO 60 19.67%

Total Votes 305

Total

Unresolved Write-In 0