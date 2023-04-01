Easter egg hunts, photo opportunities and other spring-related activities abound throughout Nodaway County.

The following have been submitted:

• Easter Egg Hunt at Hopkins Park sponsored by Hopkins Community Club and Hopkins First Christian Church, 1 pm, Sunday, April 2.

• Easter Dog Bone Hunt fundraiser for the New Nodaway Humane Society Animal Shelter at Sunrise Park, 1316 East Halsey Street, Maryville, registration, 1:30 pm; starts, 2 pm, Sunday, April 2. Entry fee is $5 or four cans of dog food. All dogs must be on a leash, bring an Easter basket and be prepared to empty the treats, so the eggs can be reused.

• Tri-C Easter Egg Hunt at the Teen Beat Center, Conception for all elementary students and younger, 5 pm.

• Easter Egg Hunt at Beal Park, Maryville, for all children, sponsored by First Baptist Church, 5 pm, April 6.

• 40th annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by Maryville Host Lions Club and HyVee at Donaldson Westside Park, photos with the Easter bunny start at 9:30 am; four age groups: age three and under, 10 to 10:10 am; ages four and five, 10:10 to 10:20 am; ages six and seven, 10:20 to 10:30 am; and age eight, 10:30 to 10:40 am, Saturday, April 8. In case of rain, the egg hunt will be held at the Maryville Community Center.

• C3 Kids Easter Egg Hunt at Countryside Christian Church, 9:30 am, Sunday, April 9.

• Maryville Eagles Easter Egg Hunt at the Eagles Erie, 29997 Highway 71, Maryville, 1 to 3 pm, Saturday, April 15. Crafts, games, fun, all ages welcome, open to the public.