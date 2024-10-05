On September 25 and 26, Maryville’s Mosaic and area mental health partners welcomed Drew Robinson to Maryville.

Currently a mental health advocate for the San Francisco Giants, Robinson is a former major league baseball player who survived a suicide attempt in April of 2020. He uses his platform and experiences to raise awareness around suicide prevention and encouraging people that it is okay to get the help that they deserve.

Robinson spoke to over 700 Northwest Bearcat Athletics student-athletes and community members on September 25. The session was kicked off by Christy Tapps, head athletic trainer at Northwest Missouri State and Mosaic caregiver, and moderated by Andy Peterson, athletic director at Northwest Missouri State, Tyler Tapps, assistant vice president for health/wellbeing at Northwest Missouri State and Kelsi Meyer, community relations manager at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

Then on September 26, he spoke to over 500 middle school students at the Maryville High School performing arts center. He concluded his day by speaking to over 1,100 area high school students in the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts. Clarence Green, dean at NCMC – Savannah Campus, served as the host for the final presentation of the day. In total, Robinson shared his message, “Strength isn’t always physical” to reach over 2,200 individuals within the northwest Missouri area.